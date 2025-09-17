AFTER an uncharacteristically bad day at the office, it's always good to get home.

Doncaster Rovers are no different.

Following a poor 3-0 loss at Wigan Athletic, Grant McCann's side will be glad to get back to the Eco-Power Stadium this weekend - where they are unbeaten in 12 matches since February 15.

Rovers have claimed some noteworthy scalps along the way including Bradford City - twice - and Rotherham United.

So far in 2025, Doncaster have tasted defeat at league level on just two occasions and it is proving to be the bedrock of their strong start to life back in the third tier, notwithstanding events across the Pennines last weekend.

McCann, whose side welcome AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon, said: "We want to keep it like that and tough for teams.

"With anyone who comes to our place, they are going to have to go above and beyond their performances to get away with three points.

"Our group are really confident at this moment in moment in time and we want to continue that."

On the importance of his senior players in the club's home numbers, he added: "Senior players at our football club are everything and they lead this group on an everyday level.

"The Matty Pearson's, Billy Sharp's, Owen Bailey's, Jamie Sterry's and Ian Lawlor's are huge for our changing room."

Sharp may turn 40 early next year, but his value to Rovers - both on the pitch and off it - remains considerable, according to admiring team-mate Jordan Gibson.

Gibson, who struck his first goal of the season against old club Bradford last time out at home, commented: "It's unbelievable. He doesn't miss a day's training and works his socks off.

"He keeps up with us young lads and does the same numbers and sprint distances and high-speed running.

"At that age, after his career and that many goals, it'd be easy enough to have a day off here and there, but he doesn't do it.

"He's unbelievable to play with and you learn so much. His first touch is incredible.

"When balls get played into him, he touches it away from defenders and gives us a platform as a team and front three.