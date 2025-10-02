Doncaster Rovers boss provides transfer clarity after midfielder's move to Scunthorpe United + update on defender after 'nasty' injury

DONCASTER Rovers manager Grant McCann has confirmed that no more of his squad players will head out on loan to the National Leagues after midfielder Zain Westbrook linked up with near-neighbours Scunthorpe United.

The former Bristol Rovers man, 28, has linked up with National Leauge high-fliers Iron on an initial three-month loan. He has yet to feature for Rovers this term.

McCann, whose side welcome Burton Albion in League One on Saturday, said: "Zain just needs to go and play some football, probably he’s in a similar sort of boat to Ben Close last year where we felt it would benefit him to go out and play and hopefully if it wasn’t at Doncaster Rovers, then it would be somewhere else.

"This is the perfect example for Zain. We have looked for a while for him, really, but nothing was really up his street that he wanted to do.

Grant McCann.

"He’s got competition here, so it was best for all parties for him to go and play some football.

"Zain’s a good lad and trains really well every single day and he has not been an issue since he’s been here. He’s just been unfortunate that there’s others in good form in the midfield area.

"Zain was probably the last one of the boys who we pencilled in to get out and play some football through the window and it didn’t materialise. The lads out on loan now are the ones we wanted to go out. We’ve got a 22, or 23-man squad now that we’ll keep together until January."

McCann says key defender Conor O’Riordan (ankle) is touch and go for the Burton game after coming off early on in last weekend’s loss at Luton.

Doncaster Rovers' defender Connor O'Riordan.

He added: "He’s touch and go. He didn’t do much in the early part of the week, but he’s ramped it up a little bit at the back end of this week.

"We’ll see how he is. It was a bit of a nasty ankle injury at Luton, but he seems a robust type of person and we’re working hard on getting him ready."

And on Harry Clifton, he continued: “Harry is still a month, three to four weeks away. He’s been in and around the training ground. Initially, we gave him the first seven or so days to get his head around the injury as he’s not one who is usually injured and he’s robust and hadn’t missed a training session for years.