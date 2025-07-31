Doncaster Rovers boss reports clean bill of health, but has one particular poser ahead of League One opener with Exeter City

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 31st Jul 2025, 14:37 BST
DONCASTER ROVERS boss Grant McCann reports a clean bill of health among his squad ahead of the big League One kick-off on Saturday – but has one particular poser ahead of his side’s opener with Exeter City.

It surrounds the involvement of talented defender Jay McGrath, who came off the bench in Rovers’ final friendly of pre-season, against Blackpool last weekend.

The highly-rated young centre-back, whose progress in an excellent 2024-25 title-winning campaign was rewarded recently by virtue of a new deal, missed the final weeks of last season following groin surgery and has been eased back into pre season.

McCann said: "Jay is good and fine.

HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Grant McCann, Manager of Doncaster Rovers acknowledges the fans after the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Hull City and Doncaster Rovers at MKM Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)placeholder image
HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Grant McCann, Manager of Doncaster Rovers acknowledges the fans after the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Hull City and Doncaster Rovers at MKM Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"Has he done enough to be in and around the team? When I say enough, has he had enough training sessions in him to be in and around the team? You will have to wait and see.

"He’s in an excellent place. I thought he was excellent when he came on last week for 30 minutes and he’s had another really good week and we have topped him as well.

"Not just the training, but he has done extra, just to get more high-speed running and distancing into him.

"Jay is a hugely important player for us and it’s nice to have him back.”

Doncaster Rovers defender Jay McGrath. Photo: Tony Johnson.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers defender Jay McGrath. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Meanwhile, McCann says transfer manoeuvrings have been placed on hold this week with the big focus being on preparations for the visit of the Grecians.

"There’s nothing at this moment in time, really,” he added.

"Our focus has been just preparing obviously for the Exeter City game and trying not to deviate away too much from that..

"The focus has just been on that.”

