Doncaster Rovers boss reports clean bill of health, but has one particular poser ahead of League One opener with Exeter City
It surrounds the involvement of talented defender Jay McGrath, who came off the bench in Rovers’ final friendly of pre-season, against Blackpool last weekend.
The highly-rated young centre-back, whose progress in an excellent 2024-25 title-winning campaign was rewarded recently by virtue of a new deal, missed the final weeks of last season following groin surgery and has been eased back into pre season.
McCann said: "Jay is good and fine.
"Has he done enough to be in and around the team? When I say enough, has he had enough training sessions in him to be in and around the team? You will have to wait and see.
"He’s in an excellent place. I thought he was excellent when he came on last week for 30 minutes and he’s had another really good week and we have topped him as well.
"Not just the training, but he has done extra, just to get more high-speed running and distancing into him.
"Jay is a hugely important player for us and it’s nice to have him back.”
Meanwhile, McCann says transfer manoeuvrings have been placed on hold this week with the big focus being on preparations for the visit of the Grecians.
"There’s nothing at this moment in time, really,” he added.
"Our focus has been just preparing obviously for the Exeter City game and trying not to deviate away too much from that..
"The focus has just been on that.”
