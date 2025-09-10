DONCASTER Rovers manager Grant McCann and Bradford City counterpart Graham Alexander have been shortlisted for the League One manager of the month award for August - but there is no place for Barnsley chief Conor Hourihane or Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant.

All four Yorkshire clubs enjoyed impressive starts to the 2025-26 campaign with the quartet positioned in the top six at the end of August.

Promoted duo Rovers and City excelled last month with McCann's side gaining 13 points from their opening six matches, while Alexander's Bantams went one point better in an unbeaten six-game opening.

Barnsley also surpassed expectations to take 13 points from their first six league matches, while after a dreadful final third of last season, Town - under the command of first-time manager Lee Grant - took a strong 12 points with a new-look side.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann and captain Owen Bailey celebrate the recent derby win against Rotherham United.

But Hourihane and Grant were not named in the quartet of candidates, with Cardiff City manager Brian Barry-Murphy and Stevenage's Alex Revell making up the four-strong nominee list alongside McCann and Alexander.

Despite an outstanding start to the season for four of Yorkshire's four League One clubs, only one player is among the nominees for the players' award, with several others having missed out.

In the running for the gong is Doncaster captain Owen Bailey, who has made a superb start to life in the third tier.

The north-easterner has shown his versatility at right-back and in midfield and his penchant for important goals, scoring a brace in the comeback win at Mansfield Town and in the victories over Port Vale and derby rivals Rotherham United again surfaced.

Bailey is vying for the accolade alongside AFC Wimbledon striker Matty Stevens, Stevenage forward Jamie Reid and Cardiff goalkeeper Nathan Trott.