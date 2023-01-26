With Danny Schofield expecting Doncaster Rovers have completed their January recruitment drive, thoughts now turn to tying down Tom Anderson after his team-mates underlined how much they value him.

With Adam Clayton leaving for Bradford City, Schofield asked his players to choose a new captain and they voted for Anderson, with Tommy Rowe as his deputy.

Centre-back Anderson admitted having the armband taken off him and given to Clayton at the start of the season hurt but renewing a contract which expires this summer is not about pride but job security.

"I spoke to him previously and he said he loves being captain and having it taken off him did affect him a little bit," revealed Schofield. "I told him I couldn't tell because the way he played, the way he led pitch was exemplary.

PLAYERS' CHOICE: Tom Anderson has been restored as Doncaster Rovers captain

"Every human being wants to feel valued so to get that recognition from your fellow players is probably a real privilege for him.

"There'll be discussions started to get Tom tied up. He's someone the club value and I value."

Signing 30-year-old former Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Bradford striker Caolan Lavery this week restores the balance of experience after Clayton's free transfer and gives a second out-and-out forward alongside George Miller.

"When you're building a squad the balance is important – youth and experience, players who have had different journeys, have different attributes," said Schofield.

“He can play instead of George or with George, I'm not hell-bent on formations.

"I think pretty much we probably are (done with signings). We've got three loan players and a permanent signing.

