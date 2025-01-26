Doncaster Rovers 1 Harrogate Town 0 Gary Player may have been a golfer, but "the harder I work, the luckier I get" applies every bit as much to football, and probably life too.

Harry Clifton got "lucky” for Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

When Jordan Gibson got the ball in his own half and dribbled deep into Harrogate Town territory, he picked out Clifton to turn and shoot.

"I didn't quite catch the shot,” admitted Clifton. “When you see it trickle in you're a bit shocked but you take it. You can't not take it.

"There was maybe a little bit of movement on it!"

He was being generous to James Belshaw, Harrogate's captain and a stalwart of their rise up the divisions across two spells.

It was a bad time to make a big mistake, 86 minutes into a game where Doncaster had bossed the ball but until then had only James Maxwell's effort on target.

But from a Rovers perspective, it was luck earnt on the Cantley Park training pitches.

BLOCKED OFF: Harrogate Town centre-back Anthony O'Connor denies Charlie Crew

"Harry practices that shot every single day, probably receiving 20, 30 balls with his back to goal," revealed Doncaster manager Grant McCann.

"You get your just rewards when you keep on working.

"Their goalkeeper will be disappointed he didn't save it. From my point of view, I'm looking at Harry Clifton out my window in the afternoon doing that finish 20 or 30 times on his own."

If perseverance was a big factor in the home win, so was squad depth.

GOAL: Harry Clifton scores past Harrogate Town goalkeeper James Belshaw

Harrogate have worked hard to beef up this month, and whilst left-back Bryant Bilongo kept Luke Molyneux unusually subdued – even with Jamie Sterry behind the winger on good form – and Bryn Morris prompted well and threatened at set-pieces, Olly Sanderson's first Harrogate start was pockmarked by a glaring miss just as the visitors were starting to realise midway through the first half they had nothing to fear.

Toms Hill and Cursons watched from the bench, the former new to senior football, the latter the professional game. Having only joined that week, they will need time.

Doncaster were able to throw on January signing Rob Street and the Football League's all-time top-scorer Billy Sharp alongside fellow attackers Clifton and Gibson as legs and perhaps in Belshaw's case minds tired.

Tom Anderson and George Broadbent went unused, Josh Emmanuel, Tom Nixon, Kyle Hurst, Patrick Kelly, Jack Senior, Zain Westbrooke, Ben Close and the injured Richard Wood had unwanted afternoons off.

FLOORED: Joe Ironside and Jasper Moon get into a tangle

It is a squad that needs trimming before the 11pm February 3 transfer deadline, but one which should be able to muscle Doncaster into League One if it is – at least if those on the fringes show the same attitude as Clifton, whose reward for his winner was a post-match training session before coming to speak to the media.

"There's no point dropping your standards or thinking your chance isn't going to come, you've got to keep believing," he argued.

"We all know how quickly football can change and it's just taking your chance and trying to stay positive.

"The gaffer's always honest with players, whether you agree with him or no, about the reasons why (you are left out).

"We need everyone together and not a divide between the players in the team and not.

"The most successful teams have another good XI. We're in a good place at the moment with a lot of people fit and it's unfortunate a lot of players are missing out but if something does go wrong in a game we've got more than enough to impact it."

That could be huge.

"There's been lots time this season where the subs have come on and made a massive impact for us,” said McCann. “There's been other times where it's not really gone that way but's it's probably been more for than against.

"It's really important. The pitches are getting heavier and there loads of games coming up.

"The amount of games over the next two or three weeks is mad, really. I think that's why the squad will come to great use."

But whilst Doncaster reveled in their first win over Harrogate since the Sulphurites’ 2020 promotion to the Football League, for the visitors it was one that got away.

It had been all Rovers until Josh March's overhead kick after 24 minutes infused the visitors with belief.

Between Anthony O'Connor heading at Ted Sharman-Lowe from a Morris free-kick and March glancing one wide the midfielder went direct, onto the roof of the net.

But the chance of the game was Sanderson's in the 39th minute.

Morris clipped the ball down the wing and when March crossed, the forward who spent the first half of the season on loan at Bradford City seemed to have too much thinking time, and cleared the crossbar.

That, and Belshaw's, were the moments that mattered.

You can call it luck if you like, but it was not.

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe; Sterry, Olowu, McGrath, Maxwell; Bailey, Crew (Gibson 81); Molyneux, Sbarra (Clifton 65), Ennis (Street 72); Ironside (Sharp 72). Unused substitutes: Anderson, Broadbent, Lawlor.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw; Sims, O'Connor, Moon, Bilongo; J Daly (Cornelius 65), Morris, Sutton, Taylor; March, Sanderson (Muldoon 65). Unused substitutes: Oxley, Asare, Hill, Dooley, Cursons.