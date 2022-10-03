Doncaster Rovers centre-back Joseph Olowu suffers another setback as he visits specialist over fractured eye socket
Doncaster Rovers centre-back Joseph Olowu is to see a specialist about the facial injury which ended his involvement at Rochdale on Saturday.
Olowu has only just returned from a groin injury, but collided with team-mate James Maxwell defending a cross at Spotland.
"He's struggling at the minute," said manager Gary McSheffrey. "He's going to see a specialist about his face
"He got a bit of a whack to the face and it swelled up quite badly. We spent a good few hours in A&E on Saturday evening – all through the night really – and they did a CT scan and X-rays so he's going to see a specialist on Tuesday to see the extent of it. He's not in a good way.
"We won't know how long he's out for until we know if it needs surgery because there are some fractures around his eye socket.
"If it doesn't, it'll be symptomatic, really, we'll put a mask on and see how he is but we have to respect the injury and make sure he's safe to play in the future."
Fellow centre-back Tom Anderson is close to a return but will not feature at Hartlepool United on Tuesday.
"Tom joined in with the group this morning for the first half of training, then did his work with the fitness coach and physios," confirmed McSheffrey.
"Hopefully he can join in with the squad come the end of the week.
"Whenever Tom's back it's a massive plus. We just hope he can stay fit for a bit."
Lee Tomlin is not yet ready to return after injections in his toe, whilst Jon Taylor and Tommy Rowe are making "slow" progress after hamstring problems.