DONCASTER ROVERS head coach Danny Schofield says that Ro-Shaun Williams could be available for Saturday's Yorkshire derby with fellow play-off hopefuls Bradford City at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The centre-half, who has been regular for the bulk of this season, was an unused substitute in the recent games with Tranmere and Barrow following an error in the previous game with Hartlepool United.

The 24-year-old has also been suffering from a slight shin issue, which precluded his involvement in last weekend's game at Sutton.

Schofield said: "Potentially, he will be available.

Danny Schofield.

"He is having further scans on the area on his shin to clear a few things up. I still think he's feeling a bit of pain when he's running, so we just want to see what the results come back from with the scan."

Strikers Reo Griffiths and Kieran Agard, who have had seasons to forget at Rovers, will again not be involved.

Griffiths, who joined from French top-flight side Lyon on a two-and-a-half year deal in January 2022, has yet to score this season and has also had injury issues, while also been left out of some squads.

Agard, who has scored three times this season but has been largely restricted to cameos from the bench, has been suffering from illness this week.

The Rovers head coach, who is also without Ollie Younger and Jon Taylor, added: "Griffiths is returning from injury. He has been on the grass with the physios.

"Kieran, over the last couple of days, has had a bit of an illness and cold and flu-like symptoms. So he's not been available for selection either.

"You always want a full squad to select from, but on average, there's always four or five injuries and an illness thrown in there as welland you have to accommodate this within your squad.

"These things happen for every team and we have to pick the fittest and most available players."

Bradford will bring 4,000 travelling fans to South Yorkshire on Saturday - the Bantams' biggest away support in a league fixture since September 2016 - in a key game between two sides with aspirations to be involved in the end-of-season play-offs.

He continued: "It is a very competitive division and any team can beat any on any given day. We want to be in that (play-off) mix. We won three (successive) games prior to the Sutton game and it was a really good spell for us.

"We need to be aiming for that again, starting with Bradford. We want to be in and around that play-off area and not miss that opportunity.

"We have a similar points tally and it will be a very competitive game, first and foremost.

"But it will be a different challenge to what (last opponent's) Sutton bring, they are a team who like to play out from the back and build the play through the thirds and they have some really good quality players who can execute that style of play.