Doncaster Rovers coach Danny Schofield on injury situation for trip to Sutton United and why results have picked up

Doncaster Rovers are waiting to see if Harrison Biggins is ready to return from a glute injury as they look to extend their winning run to four matches at Sutton United on Saturday.

The midfielder has missed the previous three having picked up the injury in the 1-0 defeat to Hartlepool United.

But as is usually the way with a team in form, the talk is more about players coming back from injuries than picking them up.

"He's been on the training pitch the last couple of days with the physios and the S and C (strength and conditioning coach), he's not been with us," said coach Danny Schofield. "We'll have a look at him on Friday but he's but he's touch and go, I think.

INJURY DOUBT: Harrison Biggins (right) has missed Doncaster Rovers' last three matches

"I don't really want to put a ratio with it but I will do – 50-50.

"Adam Long's joined back in with the group (after a hamstring strain). He did an intense session with the lads who needed a little bit more so he will be available for selection.

"I think that's pretty much it, those two and Tom (Anderson). We're hoping Tom's around 12 days. I think we caught the injury before it worsened so we can take positives out of that."

It all adds to the mood of positivity around a club who have moved to within two points of the League Two play-off places.

"I feel with three clean sheets in the last three games and three wins things are starting to click," commented Schofield. "I think the performances have merited that.

"We've shown different characteristics to our play to get those performances and wins which has been very pleasing but we know the next game is very difficult, a big challenge, and we're constantly looking for consistency.

"Are we going to win every football game from now until the end of the season? Probably not but as long as we keep performing and keep believing in what we do it will give us a good chance."

Schofield also revealed the club are in discussions with fit-again centre-back Joe Olowu about extending his contract beyond the end of the season.