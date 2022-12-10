Ro-Shaun Williams made a couple of costly mistakes in Doncaster Rovers' last game.

The former Manchester United youth centre-back was at fault for both goals Walsall scored in last week’s 2-0 defeat. Do not be surprised if he is back in the XI at Newport County on Saturday.

Mistakes happen in football, as in life. Teams too scared to make them are not good teams.

WIlliams apart, what Rovers were missing was a sense of adventure, a willingness to try something risky to make things happen. At times coach Danny Schofield felt it held him back as a player so he is not about to lambast Williams for a couple of slips.

ANXIETIES: Danny Schofield does not want his Doncaster Rovers squad to feel what he did as a player at times

"It's part of my coaching methodology, psychological security," he explains. "I want players to play with no fear.

"We develop that anxiety at times and it doesn't really allow us to express ourselves. I'm speaking from experience as a player.

"It’s something we want to instill, an environment we want to create because we believe in this way of playing and we want players to believe if we can perform it to a certain level, we'll win games."

Not making mistakes is impossible so dealing with them is vital.

"It's important you have strong support when you make mistakes or have failures," says Schofield.

"You want to be resilient and robust. It happens, it's going to happen all the time. That's life, isn't it?

"Do you carry it around for two weeks, three weeks, four weeks? It's about bouncing back as quickly as you can.

"I certainly struggled with maximising my potential due to psychological elements of football.

