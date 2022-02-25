Doncaster Rovers coach named new assistant manager at Bradford City

The 58-year-old has agreed a deal until the summer of 2024 which follows the arrival of former Premier League manager Mark Hughes as City boss yesterday.

Hodges has worked alongside Hughes throughout his managerial career - including with Wales, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham and QPR - and leaves Doncaster Rovers’ coaching setup to join the Bantams.

He served as Stoke City’s under-23s coach between 2013 and 2018, before a two-year spell in charge of the Dons between 2019 and 2021.

As a player, the former midfielder made over 600 career appearances for the likes of Sheffield United, Wimbledon and Watford, before retiring in 1999.

He won 18 caps for the Dragons between 1984 and 1996, where he also played alongside Hughes for the duration of his international career.

He said: “I am really delighted to be coming on board and to have had the first session today.

“It has been a bit of a whirlwind, and I did not know until a couple of days ago, so things moved very quickly but getting the boots on and getting on the field has been enjoyable.

NEW FACES: Glyn Hodges, left, is the new assistant manager at Bradford following Mark Hughes's appointment yesterday, right. Picture: Bradford City AFC.

“I have known Mark (Hughes) for a long time, and we have been together at seven clubs over the years. When he rings you and offers you an opportunity, you do not turn it down.

“We have been planting a few seeds with the players and are looking forward to getting a bit more work into them over a free week next week, putting our stamp on things a little more.

“I cannot wait for tomorrow and to get my teeth properly into the role. A club like Bradford City should be achieving higher up the leagues, so hopefully we can push things forward.”

Bantams boss Mark Hughes added: “I am pleased to be working with Glyn again. He has been involved at almost every club I have since becoming a manager.

“He has lots and lots of knowledge and is a really good coach. I first came into contact with him many moons ago in the Welsh youth team, so we go back a long time.

“It is a good appointment. Glyn understands the league and has managed at this level and above, so comes with good knowledge of players and the leagues themselves.

“It is important for me to have people I trust around me, in terms of expertise, and Glyn is certainly one of those people.”