Doncaster Rovers confirm exit of former chairman as midfielder sets out dual promotion target

DONCASTER ROVERS have confirmed the departure of former chairman David Blunt - whose association with the League Two club and wider Club Doncaster sporting umbrella is now over.

Blunt succeeded John Ryan as chairman at Rovers in August 2014 and held the position until December 2023 when majority shareholder Terry Bramall took over.

Ryan was very critical of the input of Blunt during his time at the club, particularly during the latter period of his time as chairman.

Confirming Blunt's exit in a short statement, Rovers said: "We can confirm that David Blunt has left the club and is no longer either a shareholder or director in Doncaster Rovers or Club Doncaster.

Former Doncaster Rovers chairman David Blunt (right), who has left the League Two club. He is pictured alongside former manager Darren Ferguson during his time at Rovers.

"David was chairman of Rovers from 2014 until December 2023, when Terry Bramall took over in the role.

"He leaves the organisation with no loans outstanding.

"All at Club Doncaster would like to thank David for his contribution during his time at the club."

Ranked among the League Two promotion favourites, Rovers begin their 2024-25 campaign at home to Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

While motivation will not pose an issue to any players involved in last season's bitter play-off denouement against Crewe, Rovers’ new signings will not be short of incentive either.

They include attacking midfielder Joe Sbarra, who suffered Wembley heartache not once but twice in the spring at Solihull Moors, compounded by the play-off angst suffered by his boyhood club West Brom.

He said: "I’ve never played in League Two, I’d imagine it will be a tough old year with some of the teams. But we’ve got to be confident in ourselves and use it (last season) as motivation to spur us on.

"I feel like it’s a club in a great position to go on a journey. First off is getting to League One and after that, you go from there. I’m here for the promotion and really want to get it.

