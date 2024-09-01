Doncaster Rovers continuing where they left off as push for promotion continues at Port Vale
Luke Molyneux bagged his fourth and fifth goals of the season either side of providing an assist for Billy Sharp, while Ryan Croasdale and Ethan Chislett (penalty) replied for Vale, who are now winless in three league outings.
Victory for Rovers makes it three wins out of four and leaves them fifth in the standings.
It comes on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Everton in the League Cup on Tuesday and McCann was delighted with how his team managed a busy week.
“We know Port Vale’s a massive pitch, we knew we had two away travels – one to Everton and one to Port Vale – so energy was really important for us and also trying to get the plan right,” he said.
“I said to the players ‘this is probably one of the toughest places to come in League Two’, and I’ve no doubt they’ll be in and around the top end of the league, Port Vale, with the financial backing they’ve had and the players coming in.
“You look at the midfield, they’re top League One players in my opinion.
“So it was a tough game that today and we stood up well and performed very good.”
Doncaster were unbeaten in their final 12 League Two matches last season, earning them a place in the play-off semi-finals where they lost to Crewe.
McCann is pleased they’ve carried that impressive form into the new campaign, with their only league defeat coming away at Newport – a game they led before eventually losing 3-1.
“We’ve started how we’ve finished,” he added. “We’ve tried to keep that momentum, which is pleasing. But look, we’re only four games in – we’ve won three of them.
“We’ll always be striving to try and be better, but for me it’s a decent enough start.”
Port Vale: Ripley, John, Heneghan, Hall, Cover (Byers 76), Croasdale, Garrity, Hart (Sang 60), Tolaj (Chislett 61), Paton (Stockley 61), Curtis (Baker-Boaitey 46). Unused substitutes: Amos, Debrah.
Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Anderson, McGrath, Fleming, Bailey, Westbrooke (Broadbent 78), Molyneux (Olowu 90), Clifton (Kelly 78), Gibson (Yeboah 70), Sharp (Ironside 70). Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Hurst.
Referee: Adam Herczeg (County Durham).