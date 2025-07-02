Doncaster Rovers defender becomes Harrogate Town's seventh signing of a busy summer

DONCASTER Rovers defender Bobby Faulkner has switched from South Yorkshire to North Yorkshire after joining Harrogate Town on a season-long loan.

Faulkner has become Harrogate’s seventh signing of a busy summer window thus far.

The 20-year-old, who signed a new one-year deal with Rovers last month – with an option for an additional 12 months - has been allowed out on loan to continue his development in the EFL, with the League One newcomers having already recruited three centre-halves in the summer thus far.

Rovers have brought in ex-Huddersfield Town and Barnsley man Matty Pearson, former Crystal Palace player Sean Grehan and Blackburn Rovers loanee Connor Riordan.

New Harrogate Town signing Bobby Faulkner, who has joined on a season-long loan from Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers. Pictures courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

Faulkner signed his first professional contract with his hometown club in November 2021 and enjoyed an impressive 2022.

He made his first-team debut, scored his maiden senior goal and was also being invited to train with Manchester United's development side.

The young stopper, who turns 21 next month, has also gained previous first-team experience on loan at Frickley, Worksop, Spennymoor, Dundalk and Buxton.

Harrogate head of player recruitment Lloyd Kerry said: "He’s aggressive, likes to defend, is dominant in the air and puts his body on the line for the cause.

Faulkner is Harrogate Town's seventh summer signing.

"He always wants to win his aerial duals, defends his box well, is mobile and covers the ground well, so we’re really pleased to have him on board.