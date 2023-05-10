Doncaster Rovers have delayed a decision on their retained list until their new coach is in place.

Danny Schofield was sacked on Tuesday after 33 games in charge of his hometown club with the League Two side saying they hoped to have a replacement within 10 days. Former manager Grant McCann has been heavily linked.

The club had been planning to release its retained list on Wednesday, but has held off to allow the new man to have an input. Under the structure Schofield worked under, he did not have the final say on transfers, which were decided by a committee featuring head of football operations James Coppinger.

Jonathan Mitchell, Louis Jones, Ben Bottomley, Charlie Seaman, Zain Westbrooke, Aidan Barlow, Liam Ravenhill, Kieran Agard, Ro-Shaun Williams and Ollie Younger are out of contract in June.

UNCERTAINTY: Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell is due to be out of contract at the end of June

Under league rules, clubs have until midnight on the third Saturday in May (20th this year) to notify players of their decision, according to English Football League rules. Clubs then know the full list of out-of-contract players available to sign for the next season.

With the play-offs running until the final weekend of the month, clubs involved are given until four days after their last game.

Doncaster finished the season in 18th, their lowest position for 20 years, after winning two of their final 16 games.

