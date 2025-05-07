Doncaster Rovers duo in running for League Two monthly awards

DONCASTER Rovers duo Grant McCann and talismanic winger Luke Molyneux have been short-listed for awards following their feats in getting the newly-crowned League Two title-winners over the promotion line last month.

While a number of top-three rivals showed nerves and struggled for consistency in April, redoubtable Rovers made the telling move – culminating in their promotion being sealed a game early following victory in their White Rose derby at home to Bradford City on the penultimate weekend of the season in late April.

Rovers secured silverware following last weekend’s 2-1 win at Notts County.

The club’s outstanding form when the heat was on in April has been recognised by way of nominations for McCann and Molyneux in the division's manager and player of the month categories for April.

McCann presided over Rovers’ late charge, with his side having been outside of the top three at the start of last month.

Doncaster went unbeaten in seven games in April, picking up 15 points along the way, including a key maximum point haul over Easter when several rivals faltered.

The other side to show consistency at business end last month were Port Vale, recognised by way of a nomination for Vale manager and ex-Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town chief Darren Moore.

Swindon’s Ian Holloway is also nominated alongside Salford City’s Karl Robinson.

Molyneux is also in the running for the players’ award after a fine April, headlined by the first hat-trick of his career in the 3-0 win at Tranmere on Good Friday.