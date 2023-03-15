DONCASTER ROVERS head coach Danny Schofield has confirmed that the club will look to dip into the emergency loan market if keeper Jonathan Mitchell misses Saturday's key League Two trip to play-off candidates Salford City - but one player they must definitely make do without is loanee Charlie Lakin.

Lakin has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hip injury, with Schofield admitting that the blow is a 'sickener' for the ex-Birmingham City player, who had impressed in his time at the club.

The midfielder joined Doncaster on loan from League One outfit Burton Albion in January after being deemed surplus to requirements by Brewers boss and ex-Rovers striker Dino Maamria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield said: "Charlie underwent a scan a couple of days ago and is going to be out for the rest of the season. It's a bit of a sickener. The muscle attached to the bone high up in his hip has become detached.

Jonathan Mitchell. Picture: PA

"It was just an innocuous action; he went to clip a ball over the top. It was not even a powerful strike and he felt something. I am gutted for him and us as a club.

"Since coming in, he's been fantastic and we are really upset about that one.

"He had not been playing at Burton and was chomping at the bit to play games. To have this setback - which we all know is part of football - is really disappointing for him. I have spoke to him three times since his injury to make sure he is okay really and that we are supporting him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First-choice keeper Mitchell injured his shoulder in the second-half of last weekend's 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon but played on for the rest of the game.

With Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley also sidelined, Rovers' only keeping option is 17-year-old first-time scholar Jake Oram, who is yet to feature at first-team level.

Schofield said: "Mitch has obviously struggled a little bit. As he did the injury, it looked as though he was going to come off the pitch and like he was writhing in pain a little bit, but managed to carry on.

"He has not trained since and we are still assessing him and he is sore in an area, although there is not a significant amount of damage. I'd put him down as 50-50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am due to speak to the physio regarding Mitch as we need to make a decision really quickly and then we will see what is out there in terms of the emergency loan market and potentially go into it.