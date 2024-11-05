Doncaster Rovers flavour to fight to be October's League Two manager of the month

Grant McCann is up against one of his predecessors as Doncaster Rovers manager, Darren Moore, to be named League Two's manager of the month for September.

McCann's team picked up 13 points from a possible 16 during the month to keep up their promotion challenge, with late winners crucial against Barrow and Swindon Town. But it is Moore's Port Vale who have set the pace in the fourth tier. The former Sheffield Wednesday manager oversaw an unbeaten month during which they not only claimed 16 points, but also inflicted defeats away to promotion rivals Notts County and Milton Keynes Dons. It is little surprise, then, that the pair make the shortlist for the manager of the month away, alongside Accrington Stanley's John Doolan and Scott Lindsey of MK. The winner will be announced on Friday.