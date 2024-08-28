THERE was a lot of talk about "pride" when Doncaster Rovers visited Goodison Park for what – barring an FA Cup tie next year – will be the last time, but this being a Grant McCann team, they were not hiding behind that.

The League Two side lost 3-0 to Everton but on a night when Harrogate Town and even Middlesbrough were blown away by half-time, they could still be proud.

Even so, McCann was impressing on his players the importance of keeping the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton saw a lot of it in the first half but big Jay McGrath and Tom Nixon blocks ensured the biggest threat to Ian Lawlor was a couple of mix-ups with Joseph Olowu.

DOWN AND OUT: Doncaster Rovers players applaud the fans after the final whistle in the Carabao Cup second round match at Goodison Park Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

The half ended with James Garner half-volleying against a post but its only real save of note was Jordan Pickford's from Jack Senior's curling shot.

Even without a cutting edge, Everton's football served a purpose. As often happens in ties between sides three divisions apart, the giants ground the minnows down.

"They're all big, strong, powerful boys and then the quality with the final balls, the final passes, the final touch, that's consistently at the top level and that's why they're paid the big bucks," said McGrath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Iroegbunam passed into the net in the 53rd minute, Iliman Ndiaye's turn near the halfway line caused substitute Jamie Sterry to slip on the wet grass and the former Sheffield United man turned on the afterburners to mark his first Toffees start with a goal.

PRIORITIES: Doncaster Rovers' boss, Grant McCann. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

When Everton sliced Doncaster open in the 84th minute, Beto's heavy touch helped him win the space to score.

"The second half probably sums up the difference in the quality," reflected McCann. "We lose the ball once or twice for the goals and it ends up in the back of our net.

"I spoke to the boys about the importance of looking after the ball against higher opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we did that really well in the first half but in the second we came off it a little bit, went too long at times where we could play."

It struck this reporter that wastefulness in possession comes with mental tiredness, which comes with chasing the ball so much. Neither McCann nor McGrath were willing to hide behind that.

"We're a very fit team," said the 21-year-old centre-back, whose only appearances this season have come in the League Cup.

"We came back for the first day of pre-season and you could see everyone was fit, everyone had done work in the off-season, no one came in slacking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But when you give teams like that the ball back a lot it gives them more time to create more chances. They take the half-chances."

There was a bigger picture, with McGrath one of six changes.

"If you put our competitions in order it's the league for us, the FA Cup, the EFL Trophy and this was probably near the end of it but it was lovely to come to a tremendous stadium in the last season here," said McCann. "We played in front of 37,000 fans and I'm sure the club have done quite well out of it."