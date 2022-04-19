Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey

Rovers staged a remarkable comeback at Shrewsbury Town on Easter Monday, coming back from 3-0 down to take a point in an epic six-goal thriller.

Daniel Udoh scored his 16th league goal of the season after 20 minutes before Ryan Bowman doubled Shrewsbury’s lead with a 34th-minute header. Shaun Whalley added a third before half-time.

But Mipo Odubeko pulled one back early in the second-half before Reo Griffiths set-up a grandstand finish in the 77th minute. Kyle Knoyle then equalised in added time to snatch Rovers a point.

But, with two games remaining, Rovers can only draw level on points with fifth-bottom Gillingham and have a far worse goal difference, meaning their demotion is likely to be officially confirmed this weekend when they host Burton Albion.

“Everybody has to shoulder the responsibility, everybody,” said McSheffery. “Myself, the players, everybody at the club. There was probably quite a few things went wrong early on. I think we could have recruited a bit more wisely and a bit earlier.

“Covid didn’t help with the pre-season and we had to play youngsters a lot of times to fill the numbers.

“The injuries have been massive to key players. You’ve seen how well we can play in the last four games when we get a couple of key players back on the pitch.