Doncaster Rovers: Gary McSheffrey hoping Alfie May has ‘an off-day’ on Saturday

Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey. Picture Bruce Rollinson

It will be a bit of a reunion day for Doncaster Rovers at Whaddon Road, where McSheffrey’s relegation-threatened side face a Robins line-up containing three ex-Rovers favourites in Alfie May, Andy Williams and Matty Blair.

With respect to the latter duo, the main inherent danger comes from May, who has plundered 18 goals already this term, including four in Cheltenham’s recent 5-5 draw at Wycombe.

On May – sixth in the League One scoring charts – McSheffrey said: “Alfie is a livewire who has added goals to his all-round game now which, for me, was always superb when I played with him. He’s a good player and a threat. He can link play and run in behind.

“We have really got to look after their front two. If we keep them quiet, then it is a game where I feel we can come away with a good result.

“Alfie is getting the game-time he craved and has now been there for a couple of seasons and is a big part of the club and his confidence levels must be sky-high.

“I am really happy that he is doing so well, but hopefully he has a bit of an off-day on Saturday.

“After that, I’d like him to finish the season strongly.”

A new face will be alongside McSheffrey and assistant Frank Sinclair in the away dug-out tomorrow in the shape of one-time Huddersfield Town senior development coach Steve Eyre.

The 49-year-old replaces Glyn Hodges, who joined Bradford City as assistant-manager late last week to link up with his ex-Wales team-mate Mark Hughes.

Hodges has been working as a part-time coach at Rovers, where he co-ordinated set-pieces.

McSheffrey added: “Steve will come in and concentrate and get stuck into the set-plays and with his experience, he adds more than that as well. He is a good old head to have around and support me and help the team and the group through it.

“The good thing about Steve is that he comes here with rave reviews, but has also worked with five or six of our players during their journey in their career – whether that be in youth or first-team football.