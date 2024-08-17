Doncaster Rovers hand coaching role to club icon and ex-Leeds United, Rotherham United and Derby County man
The midfielder amassed over 200 appearances for Doncaster between 2001 and 2008, playing a key role in the club’s remarkable rise from the fifth tier to the Championship.
He left in 2008 for a productive four-year spell at Derby County, later joining the likes of Leeds United and Rotherham United. Green had already been leading Doncaster’s under-18s on an interim basis but has now landed the role permanently.
He said: “I’m really happy. I’ve been in with them for a month throughout pre-season and I feel like it’s been a really good few weeks. I’ve been enjoying the trying to develop these players and get them to where they want to go.
“They’re a good honest group. I want the bond and togetherness between them and that enjoyment of coming in for training. The biggest thing is trying to transition these players closer to the first team.”
Green became involved with coaching at his former club before hanging up his boots and led the under-14s last term.
Doncaster’s head of academy business operations Stuart Swift said: “Paul has a wealth of experience in the game, both as a player and coach. He understands the club and has continued to develop as a coach throughout his time in the academy so far.
“His experience will no doubt support the development of our under-18s as he understands the requirements to become and sustain a career in the game. We are delighted that Paul will lead the under-18s moving forwards.”
