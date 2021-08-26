Doncaster Rovers have six fitness doubts for Rotherham United trip

CONCERNS: Richie Wellens has four players definitely out plus six doubtful for Saturday's game

Rovers will test the fitness of Ro-Shaun Williams, Cameron John, Ethan Galbraith, Tiago Cukur and John Bostock.

Manager Richie Wellens said before Tuesday's League Cup tie at Stoke City that defenders Kyle Knoyle and John would probably each play a half, only for John to come off with a back injury after 13 minutes. The overtime Knoyle put in has made him a slight doubt at the New York Stadium too.

“Kyle Knoyle played 90 minutes on Tuesday unexpectedly,” explained Wellens.

“The plan was to play him for 45 minutes but with Cam John coming off it changed our ideas a bit.

“Kyle has been great since he came in. Whenever he plays, he does it at full pelt so we’re just looking after him.

“Tiago, with his calf, he will probably just about be okay and then we’ll need to manage him. Do we start him or not? He’s more or less fit so if we left him four days, he’d be fit.

“If he plays, with a muscle it can pop at any time, especially if there’s a weakness there.

“So do we risk losing him for four, five, six weeks?

“John Bostock hasn’t trained all week so he’s a major doubt (with a back issue).

“Ethan Galbraith was in at Manchester United to get assessed on Wednesday (after a groin strain). I’d imagine he’ll be okay.

“Ro-Shaun Williams’ knee is severely swollen so I would say he’s a big doubt.”