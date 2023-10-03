All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Doncaster Rovers have stars at both ends in high-scoring player ratings from Crawley Town win

Doncaster Rovers won an important and impressive victory when they beat Crawley Town 2-0.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 22:59 BST

It was a good response to their defeat at Barrow, returning to the form that had been building in the two previous matches with a well-deserved win

Louis Jones – a good first-half tip-over but he should be pleased how few chances he had to show his skills 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tom Nixon – his overlapping from centre-back summed up the Rovers spirit 8

Most Popular

Tom Anderson – had his usual clash of heads in a solid display 6

Joseph Olowu – kept a potentially dangerous side at bay 6

Owen Bailey – like Nixon, he got forward to good effect 7

Luke Molyneux – lively throughout at left wing-back but his shooting radar needed adjustment 7

GOAL THREAT: Mo Faal (far right) heads at goal for Doncaster RoversGOAL THREAT: Mo Faal (far right) heads at goal for Doncaster Rovers
GOAL THREAT: Mo Faal (far right) heads at goal for Doncaster Rovers

Ben Close – no wonder goals this time 6

Zain Westbrooke – some decent set pieces 6

Tommy Rowe – got forward from midfield 7

Joe Ironside – led the line well and kept good discipline with Jay Williams trying to swap shirts way too early. A goal and a great assist 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mo Faal – effervescent display from the 20-year-old, whose goal set the ball rolling 7

Substitutes:

Bobby Faulkner (for Olowu, 81) – just a case of seeing the job out, which he helped to do 5

Louie Marsh (for Faal, 81) – likewise 5

George Broadbent (for Close, 89) – N/A

Tyler Roberts (for Nixon, 90) – N/A

Not used: Lawlor, Sotona, Goodman.

Related topics:Crawley TownBen Close