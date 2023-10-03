Doncaster Rovers have stars at both ends in high-scoring player ratings from Crawley Town win

Doncaster Rovers won an important and impressive victory when they beat Crawley Town 2-0.

It was a good response to their defeat at Barrow, returning to the form that had been building in the two previous matches with a well-deserved win

Louis Jones – a good first-half tip-over but he should be pleased how few chances he had to show his skills 7

Tom Nixon – his overlapping from centre-back summed up the Rovers spirit 8

Tom Anderson – had his usual clash of heads in a solid display 6

Joseph Olowu – kept a potentially dangerous side at bay 6

Owen Bailey – like Nixon, he got forward to good effect 7

Luke Molyneux – lively throughout at left wing-back but his shooting radar needed adjustment 7

GOAL THREAT: Mo Faal (far right) heads at goal for Doncaster Rovers

Ben Close – no wonder goals this time 6

Zain Westbrooke – some decent set pieces 6

Tommy Rowe – got forward from midfield 7

Joe Ironside – led the line well and kept good discipline with Jay Williams trying to swap shirts way too early. A goal and a great assist 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mo Faal – effervescent display from the 20-year-old, whose goal set the ball rolling 7

Substitutes:

Bobby Faulkner (for Olowu, 81) – just a case of seeing the job out, which he helped to do 5

Louie Marsh (for Faal, 81) – likewise 5

George Broadbent (for Close, 89) – N/A

Tyler Roberts (for Nixon, 90) – N/A