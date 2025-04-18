Doncaster Rovers hero Luke Molyneux on why his maiden hat-trick at Tranmere was made sweeter plus high praise from Grant McCann

DONCASTER ROVERS hat-trick hero Luke Molyneux admitted that the maiden treble of his professional career was sweetened by the fact that it came on an afternoon when the visitors made a significant move in the League Two automatic promotion race.

The winger’s treble at Prenton Park – in a 3-0 win at Tranmere Rovers – saw Rovers move from fourth spot up to second place, a point behind leaders Port Vale, who surprisingly lost at relegation-haunted Carlisle United.

Meanwhile, Rovers’ rivals Walsall also drew 2-2 at home to Harrogate Town, while AFC Wimbledon dropped points, with Bradford City and Notts County also sharing the spoils in another welcome result for Doncaster on Maundy Thursday.

It was also good news for Rovers, who welcome Colchester United on Monday before entertaining White Rose rivals Bradford in a huge six-pointer on April 26.

Luke Molyneux celebrates his treble. Pic: Howard Roe.

Molyneux said: “It is an unbelievable feeling really. For myself to get the hat-trick, something I have never done before.

“It’s a good feeling to also get three points when other teams around us didn’t. It makes it an even better feeling to obviously get in those automatic spots and we’ve got to keep pushing.

“It’s massive and you want destiny to be in our hands and not just for other teams to slip up. It’s nice to be able to look at that and think it’s down to us now. We are fully focused and know what we need to do.”

Molyneux’s efforts crowned an excellent week for the north-easterner, who was named among the nominees for the League Two player-of-the-year. It also took his season’s tally of goals and assists to 29, while his haul of 18 goals is also exemplary for a winger, with the 27-year-old seeking to reach the 20-goal milestone before season’s end.

Doncaster Rovers Grant McCann (Picture: PA)

On which was his favourite goal, he added: “It’s got to be the hat-trick (goal), just because it’s the hat-trick. It doesn’t matter how they go in as long as they hit the back of the net.

“I will have to get it (match-ball) framed and the lads to sign it.”

Molyneux’s feats were hailed afterwards by delighted boss Grant McCann.

He said: “I have said before at the start of the season that he is the best player in the division in his position. David McGoldrick is one of the best players and I watched him at Bradford (on Thursday) and he was outstanding. Like Mols, he is phenomenal. Every time Mols gets the ball, something happens, you just saw all the metrics in the programme.

“I am really pleased as he loves contributing and when he contributes so many assists and goals, he gives you a chance.

“I like my wide forwards to run in behind and I'm always on at them. It took Mols a wee bit of time (to understand that) but he knows where to be now and it's just repetition and he's benefitting from that.”

On the win, he added: “I thought it was a very good away performance. It’s always a tough place to come, particularly under Andy Crosby as they have been one of the form teams.

“The performance had everything, reality good spells and periods where we were had to dig in and the wind was difficult. To be successful, you can’t just be a passing team.