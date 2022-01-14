Doncaster Rovers: ‘I have good memories of Yorkshire’ – Kieran Agard

The 32-year-old has signed an 18-month deal with Rovers after recently leaving the Pilgrims following a short-term stint with the League One high-fliers.

Despite netting just three times at Plymouth this term, the ex-Rotherham United forward has undoubted goalscoring pedigree in the lower divisions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He struck 22 times during MK Dons’ promotion from League Two in 2018-19 and also shone during the Millers’ rise up the divisions under Steve Evans.

Kieran Agard is welcomed back to South Yorkshire by Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey. Picture: Doncaster Rovers

He struck six times in 30 league appearances in the Millers’ promotion from League Two in 2012-13 and then backed up superbly with 21 goals in the following campaign as they went up to the Championship.

On joining Rovers, Agard said: “There were other options available, but I sat down with my family and we discussed it and this was the perfect place.

“It is definitely nice to know it is an 18-month contract and I am ready to roll my sleeves up and dig right in and help the boys as much as I can. I am fit and ready to go.

“I have good memories of Yorkshire and want some more.

“As a striker, you have always got that kind of expectation to score and it has not been any different at whatever club I have been to. I am always confident I will score goals and that if I get an opportunity, it is about being calm and collected.”

Meanwhile, Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey has confirmed that the club have tabled a contract offer to winger Michael Jacobs, but does not expect him to quit Portsmouth in the near future.

Jacobs has entered the final six months of his Pompey deal and been told he can leave.

Rovers remain keen on experienced Mansfield Town midfielder John-Joe O’Toole, 33, whose short-term deal with the Stags ends next week.

McSheffrey said: “He’s been on the list for a while. But he’s Mansfield’s player at the minute.