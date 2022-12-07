Doncaster Rovers illness bug no cause for alarm as Danny Schofield considers changes after back-to-back defeats

Doncaster Rovers have had some illness in the camp ahead of Saturday's long trip to Newport County but coach Danny Schofield says it has been nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year.

Having suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time as Rovers coach, Schofield would certainly benefit from the option to change his side, which picked up no fresh injuries in the 2-0 defeat to Walsall.

"There's been a few illnesses and viruses lingering around, a couple of the players have missed a few training sessions but they should be good to go," he said.

"I think they caught something early on in the week so hopefully that will be out of their system.

"It's par for the course at this time of year. With a significant change of temperature people always pick up these little viruses and we try and manage it as best we can.

"Players tend to shake it off quite quickly because they're strong physically and live the right lifestyle so usually it's a two to three-day thing.

"These things happen."

Asked about where he was considering changes, Schofield replied: "We're always thinking about not so much formation but utlising the squad to its fullest capacity and always seeing which players are training the best and who is on form, showing the ongoing hunger and desire to play. There's always discussions around that."

