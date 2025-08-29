Doncaster Rovers injury boost ahead of Rotherham United game as striker signing is close

Doncaster Rovers have had a big boost ahead from the treatment room of Saturday's derby at home to Rotherham United, and expect to get another from the transfer market after it.

The League One club lost their star player, Luke Molyneux, to injury in Tuesday's League Cup win over Accrington Stanley, when the substitute had to be substituted. But the 27-year-old is expected to be fit to face the Millers.

And although Doncaster will not have the striker manager Grant McCann wants to complete his summer transfer business in time to play in the South Yorkshire derby, he is confident he soon will have.

McCann refused to name names, but Houston Dynamo's Toyosi Olusanya has been heavily linked.

POSITIVE NEWS: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

"He won't be available for the weekend but it'll be done before the window shuts," said McCann of his new striker.

"I'm pleased to get it done as it'll give us a different option at the top end of the pitch. He's a different type to the three No 9s we already have (Brandon Hanlon, Billy Sharp and Joe Ironside).

"He brings pace, power, physicality. I think it's a good fit for us. We've worked hard to get it done and maybe by Saturday or Sunday we'll get him in."

The transfer deadline is at 7pm on Monday, and at this stage that is the only deal Rovers expect to do, but the manager is not ruling out the idea that a fringe player could move on.

FITNESS BOOST: Luke Molyneux (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"We're not actively looking to push people out of the door but like I've always said, if players want to go and play football and they feel like their chances are limited, I'm always here to give them a helping hand on that," he commented.

"At this moment in time do I see anybody leaving? Possibly not, but things can change.

"We're pleased with the squad, that's the only area where we felt we could add. We're pleased with the group and apart from Gottsy (Robbie Gotts), everyone's fit for Saturday.

"We've got players in every position and players who can come in who are capable."

There had been fears Molyneux might face a spell on the sidelines.

"It was a horrendous tackle, a scissors sort of action and Jack Senior did a similar sort of tackle last season and got sent off," said McCann.

"He had a scan and we were fearing the worst because it was on his tibia and the swelling was really bad but touch wood and by the grace of God, it's just a bruise.

"It's settled down fine the last couple of days so we'll see how he is for tomorrow."

Right-back Jamie Sterry will be available for the first time since fracturing his cheekbone and eye socket in an accidental collision with Exeter City goalkeeper Joe Whitworth on the opening day of the season.

"It's not easy to acclimatise to something like that but I think he's got more comfortable with it as the week's gone and we've managed to get a week of training into him so it's positive for us," said McCann.