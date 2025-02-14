Doncaster Rovers injury news: Updates on Jay McGrath, Richard Wood, Harry Clifton and Jamie Sterry
Harry Clifton and Jamie Sterry should feature after shaking off injuries, but others may not be so lucky.
Clifton missed Monday's FA Cup tie at home to Crystal Palace with a hamstring injury. Right-back Sterry played, but took a kick to the head.
But both should be available to face Grimsby with manager Grant McCann revealing it is others he is more concerned about after suffering minor issues in the 2-0 defeat.
On-loan forward Ethan Ennis came off after he received treatment during the game and James Maxwell ended it with a shin problem.
"We've got a few bumps and bruises," said McCann. "I'm not going to come out and tell you who's playing and who's not because I'm sure Dave (Artell, Grimsby's manager)'s watching my press conference.
"Jamie's oaky, Jamie's fine, but we've got one or to bumps and bruises.
"Harry's trained all week after Palace.
"It's disappointing when you pick up knocks from games but it is what it is, it's the nature of football.
"It's nothing serious. Jamie's only a whack to his head, he'll be fine. There were a few bumps and bruises from the game but we'll pick the best available team that we feel's ready for this game."
There was good news on McGrath, who has been out with a groin strain, and fellow centre-back Richard Wood, who is recovering from ankle surgery.
"Woody's been training out on the pitches, Jay's improving all the time (although) he won't be involved tomorrow," said McCann. "He might possibly push for Tuesday (Morecambe away), if not Tuesday then the next week.
"We'll give people the chance to be available."
McCann also confirmed that defender Josh Emmanuel has left the club after his short-term contract expired.
"He left the club probably four or five days before the Chesterfield game," McCann said of the defender he had at Hull City.
"We made sure his contract stopped before the end of the window because we didn't want to tie him here if we didn't extend him after January so he couldn't sign for another EFL club."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.