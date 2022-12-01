Doncaster Rovers injury update on Tommy Rowe, Joseph Olowu, Reo Griffiths, Luke Molyneux and Aidan Barlow

Doncaster Rovers have Tommy Rowe, Joseph Olowu and Reo Griffiths fit to face Walsall on Friday night and although Luke Molyneux will be on the sidelines, his return is not far away.

Griffiths has been out since the October 11 Football League Trophy game against Bansley with a variety of injury problems. He has only made four appearances all season.

It has been a similar story for Olowu, who has been out for two months, and the talismanic Rowe, out since September 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three are in contention to face the Saddlers.

FIT AGAIN: Doncaster Rovers centre-back Joseph Olowu

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All came through training really well since the Colchester game (Doncaster's last, a fortnight ago) so they've had a good number of days on the pitch now," confirmed coach Danny Schofield.

"They've not been modified at all, they've trained the full sessions."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molyneux picked up a knee injury at Layer Road, but is expected to be back before the Festive period.

"Luke Molyneux we're hoping around 10 days before we can get him back on the training pitch," he said. "He is working on the pitch now, but just straight-line running, nothing too intense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

KEY PLAYER: Doncaster Rovers utility man Tommy Rowe

"At first Luke was more concenred than the physio but once he had it scanned and cleared up, it's good news for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We felt it was a kick at first but when we watched the footage back there was no impact, it was more structural, a twist in that area.

"It's something he's struggled with previously but this time it wasn't as bad. It's medial ligaments in his knee."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news on Aidan Barlow, who was substituted as a substitute at Colchester on only his fourth appearance of the season, was less positive.

"Initially we felt Aidan Barlow would be six weeks, it's probably looking more like seven to eight," confirmed Schofield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Walsall game was moved to Friday night in case England or Wales finished second in their World Cup group, setting up a clash with the Saturday 3pm games.

If England see off Senegal on Sunday, their quarter-final will kick off at 7pm on December 10, giving no chance of travelling Doncaster fans making it back from Newport County to watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad