Doncaster Rovers keeper Jonathan Mitchell holds strong play-off hope in League Two

IN A SEASON consistent only in its inconsistency thus far, it represents a bit of a surprise that Doncaster Rovers still find themselves with a very presentable chance of reaching the League Two play-offs.

A lack of clean sheets has been a bugbear, more especially for keeper Jonathan Mitchell, but Tuesday was one of the better days on that count as Rovers registered just the second shut-out of the Daniel Schofield era in a much-needed 2-0 home win over Tranmere Rovers.

It ended a run of three successive defeats in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their patchy form, opportunity still knocks for Rovers, who are just two points behind the side occupying the final play-off spot in Stockport County.

Doncaster Rovers' goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell. Picture: PA Wire.

Mitchell said: "We have full belief in our style of play and we fully believe we can turn this around and put on a good run. We believe we can beat anybody in this league that we come up against and come out and get the points.

"It's about having that belief and kicking on and going on a run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You see how tight the league is and we moved up another three or four places. If you put five, six, seven games together, you can be right up there. That's the league and so tightly compact."

Meanwhile, Rovers are sweating on the fitness of experienced campaigner Tommy Rowe, who limped off in the second half on Tuesday after being hurt in a collision with Mitchell.

The club captain was making just his twelfth appearance of an injury-hit campaign and could now be facing another spell on the sidelines.

Rovers chief Schofield said: “We are hoping it’s not too serious, it was more of an impact rather than a pull.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad