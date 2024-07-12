Doncaster Rovers: Key player's new contract is the latest vote of confidence in League Two side

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 12th Jul 2024, 19:22 BST
Midfielder Owen Bailey has become the latest Doncaster Rovers player to sign a new three-year contract.

There is an option within the deal, announced as Rovers headed home from a pre-season training camp, to extend it by a further 12 months.

Bailey was a League Two ever-present in an outstanding debut season in South Yorkshire after joining from non-league Gateshead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the second summer running, Doncaster have quickly got their recruitment in place, with manager Grant McCann saying he does not plan to add to the seven signings made so far, and the fact that a number of key players have re-signed after last season is a vote of confidence after missing out on promotion in the play-off semi-finals.

NEW DEAL: Doncaster Rovers midfielder Owen Bailey (left)NEW DEAL: Doncaster Rovers midfielder Owen Bailey (left)
NEW DEAL: Doncaster Rovers midfielder Owen Bailey (left)

"When the gaffer first pulled me to tell me it was something the club wanted to do I was really keen to get it done straight away," he told the club's website.

"He didn't need to sell the club to me, I've loved my time here and last season, althoughit didn't start great, turned into a decent season and something we can definitely build on."

Related topics:Grant McCannLeague TwoDoncasterGatesheadSouth Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice