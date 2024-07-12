Doncaster Rovers: Key player's new contract is the latest vote of confidence in League Two side
There is an option within the deal, announced as Rovers headed home from a pre-season training camp, to extend it by a further 12 months.
Bailey was a League Two ever-present in an outstanding debut season in South Yorkshire after joining from non-league Gateshead.
For the second summer running, Doncaster have quickly got their recruitment in place, with manager Grant McCann saying he does not plan to add to the seven signings made so far, and the fact that a number of key players have re-signed after last season is a vote of confidence after missing out on promotion in the play-off semi-finals.
"When the gaffer first pulled me to tell me it was something the club wanted to do I was really keen to get it done straight away," he told the club's website.
"He didn't need to sell the club to me, I've loved my time here and last season, althoughit didn't start great, turned into a decent season and something we can definitely build on."
