Doncaster Rovers land Scottish international winger - second time around

DONCASTER Rovers manager Grant McCann has spoken of his delight after signing former Rangers and Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton – following a lengthy pursuit.

Glasgow-born Middleton, 25, who made 23 appearances for the Scotland Under-21 team, has penned a two-year-deal, with the club having an option of an additional year.

He is Rovers’ second summer arrival following the addition of ex-Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts, who will join when his deal at Barrow ends shortly.

McCann said: “I’ve been tracking Glenn for quite a bit – even back to my first spell here, he was a player we really liked.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 08: Glenn Middleton of Dundee United looks on during the William Hill Premiership match between Celtic FC and Dundee United at Celtic Park on January 08, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“I’m delighted to get him. He’s had a tremendous few years at Dundee United.

“He’s been a real threat in the Scottish Premier League and he’s an exciting player – really direct, quick and he can play anywhere across the front line.

“He’s a really good person as well so I’m really pleased to get him.”

Middleton, who spent a brief loan spell earlier in his career at Bradford City, played youth football at Northampton Town before joining Norwich City’s academy.

Robbie Gotts in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Milton Keynes Dons and Barrow AFC at Stadium MK on October 14, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

He returned to Scotland with Rangers as an 18-year-old and went on to score five goals in 29 appearances for the Gers, as well as agreeing a five-year contract.

During his time at Ibrox, Middleton had loan spells with Hibernian, Bradford and St Johnstone.

He switched to Dundee United in 2022 and made 115 appearances, scoring 12 goals over the last three seasons.

The Terrors had been keen to retain Middleton at the end of his current deal, having tabled a contract offer to the winger’s representatives.

But the player elected to move onto pastures new in his quest to re-establish himself in England with the League One newcomers in 2025-26.

On heading south again, Middleton added: “I feel like everything has happened at the right time.

“I’m 25 now and I feel like I’ve played a lot of games at a high level.

“I think I’ve got a lot of experience behind me in the Scottish Premiership and European football as well,” added Middleton, pictured.

“I’m really looking forward to testing myself and I’m genuinely really grateful for the opportunity.