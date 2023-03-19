Salford City

Ambitious hosts Salford City reignited their play-off push as Luke Bolton’s double, either side of Stephen Mallan’s strike, secured the points at the Peninsula Stadium.

George Miller’s instant equaliser was in vain as the hosts went three points clear of the chasing pack following a second successive home win.

Louie Barry threatened early on for Salford, meeting Ibou Touray’s pass before drilling a shot inches off target.

TOUGH DAY: Doncaster Rovers' George Miller scored an equaliser at Salford City but it couldn't prevent defeat. Picture: Tony Johnson

The Ammies opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Bolton met Callum Hendry’s cross before firing smartly into the top corner.

However, Rovers were level within two minutes when George Miller also fired high into the net after meeting Luke Molyneux’s pass.

Hendry then saw a shot palmed onto the post by Rovers’ goalkeeper Stuart Moore.

Salford regained the lead seven minutes before the interval when Stevie Mallan’s long-range strike proved too hot for Moore, who spilled it into the goal.

FADING FAST: Doncaster Rovers' boss Danny Schofield saw his team's already slim play-off hopes take a further knock in the defeat at Salford City Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Bolton almost grabbed his second early in the second half, but his fizzing strike flew a whisker wide.

He made no mistake on the hour mark, however, as Bolton converted Barry’s cross to make it 3-1.

After another error-strewn display, Schofield said: “It’s obviously very disappointing. It was tough to concede two goals, which were down to errors and mistakes, but I think all in all we were beaten by the better team.

“It was a positive response to get straight back into the game, it was a great finish from George Miller. We showed great character to get back into it, but we conceded from another error.

“Mistakes happen, but we need to try and eradicate them, especially when we come to a place like this where it’s going to be a challenge. It cost us.

“Mistakes are going to happen, it’s as simple as that, but we need to eradicate them to be competitive.

“The manner in which we conceded the third goal was disappointing and ended the game.

“The injury list is growing a bit, which is frustrating.”

Salford City: Cairns, Lowe, Vassell, Leak, Touray (McLoughlin 83), Mallan (Lund 82), Watt, Bolton, Galbraith (McAleny 88), Barry (Morton 77), Hendry (Smith 77). Unused substitutes: Bellagambi, Shephard.

Doncaster Rovers: Moore, Brown, Nelson, Olowu, Rowe, Seaman, Close, Biggins (Ravenhill 54), Hurst (Lavery 70), Molyneux, G Miller (Todd Miller 77). Unused substitutes: Long, Barlow, Agard, Oram.