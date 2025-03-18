A LEICESTER lad, Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe has a lot to live up to on the international stage.

The East Midlands city is the birthplace of two of the Three Lions’ finest ever in the shape of Gary Lineker and Peter Shilton, while fellow decorated Leicestrians to represent England with distinction include Emile Heskey, among others.

Sharman-Lowe has plenty to do to go anywhere near the feats of those aforementioned players, but he’s going along the right path, for sure.

On a season-long loan at Doncaster from Premier League outfit Chelsea, the young custodian received his maiden England under-21 call-up late last week.

Pointing the way: Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe has seen his career progress during a loan spell from parent club Chelsea. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

It is a notable feather in the cap of the 21-year-old and of Rovers, for whom the last player to be called up at this level for England was another keeper in Joe Bursik in 2020.

An impressive ever-present at league level so far this term for Rovers, Sharman-Lowe is part of the squad for forthcoming friendlies against France and Portugal. It also includes Sheffield Wednesday loanee James Beadle.

The young Lions face the French in Lorient on Friday and host the Portuguese at West Brom next Monday as preparations for this summer’s UEFA Under-21 European finals start to intensify.

With fellow youngsters Charlie Crew and Patrick Kelly called up at under-21 level by Wales and Northern Ireland respectively, it means that Rovers will be inactive this weekend, with their League Two trip to Salford to be rearranged.

Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe, who has received his maiden-call to the England Under-21 squad (Image: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

On following in the footsteps of those celebrated names from his home city, Sharman-Lowe - who has previously represented England at three different age-group levels – told The Yorkshire Post: "Hopefully, I can get somewhere near some of them.

"Let’s shoot for the stars and that’s what I am doing. I am looking up to all of them and hopefully I will get near to them one day.

"I’ve got good self-belief and good people around me as well who will tell me when I am doing good, but also when I need to switch it up a little bit and knuckle down, which is really good as well. They believe in me as well."

Those good people include a former Rovers keeper in Ross Turnbull, with the ex-Chelsea and Middlesbrough stopper now a goalkeeping coach and scouting manager.

Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel ahead of the William Hill Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Sunday. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Loan managers at his parent club also keep abreast of his progress, with Sharman-Lowe among a host of players currently out on season-long loans away from Stamford Bridge, with their number count extending into double figures. That number includes Sheffield United loanee Alfie Gilchrist.

Sharman-Lowe added: "I am in a couple of different group chats. One with the loan managers and the other loan players and we put feedback in every week.

"I am also in a goalkeeper-specific group with a few coaches that I have worked with and they are always asking for my feedback and they will watch the games and give me theirs. It’s good to see what they are thinking as well.

"There’s a fair few out on loan. Some are bigger names than others. It’s important - if you are not playing (at Chelsea), for the minutes you want and deserve - to get out (on loan).

"I’ve got Ross Turnbull a bit further up north and he comes down to a few games and I will have people at a lot of the away games. Ross has come into training before as well."

A boyhood Foxes fan, Sharman-Lowe cites Leicester legend and ex-Leeds United keeper Kasper Schmeichel among his influences and there are several others as well.

Like his father, Schmeichel junior’s mindset and confidence in his own ability are among his major strengths, with Sharman-Lowe mindful of the importance of mentality - and not just technical prowess - in any aspiring goalkeeper aiming to go right to the top.

Sharman Lowe, who was released from Leicester as a schoolboy and joined near-neighbours Burton Albion ahead of his switch to Chelsea in September 2020, said: "Mentality and concentration is one of the biggest parts of being a goalkeeper.

"It’s just believing you are going to make a save and what you are doing.

"It always helps with your concentration if you are not involved for 89 minutes and then need to make a save to win 1-0, you've got to do it, it’s definitely a massive part of the game.

"Initially when I was really young, my hero was (Edwin) van der Sar. My grandpa was a big (Manchester) United fan, so I grew up watching him.

"Being from Leicester and a big Leicester fan, Kasper Schmeichel was the other one. There’s some real top keepers in there (to take things from).

"I try and take little bits from their game and the game is changing a lot now.