Doncaster Rovers loan Josh Andrews as former Harrogate Town striker looks for regular games to hit the heights

Andrews has joined from Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey's former club Birmingham City to get games under his belt, something he was unable to do at Wetherby Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A January loan signing, his first two appearances in senior football came from 89th-minute substitutions before picking up an injury which kept him out until Harrogate's final match of the campaign.

NEW FACE: Josh Andrews has joined Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan

His record was better at Rochdale last season, starting seven League Two matches and coming off the bench in 10 more. He scored three goals.

It was enough to persuade the Blues to trigger a one-year contract but he knows he needs to kick on at Doncaster.

“I’m looking forward to being able to play some games again in League Two, men’s football," he said. "This time I’m hoping to really do well and score lots of goals.

“As a striker, coming to this club, I’m hoping to provide some firepower to take us straight back up.

"I’m 6ft 5in, strong, can hold up the ball and be a target man but I think I can offer a lot more. I’m quite quick - deceivingly maybe - I’m good with my feet as well so I think I can offer a lot of different avenues of attack and create and score goals for the team.”

Centre-forward was a glaring weakness as Doncaster were relegated last season, and it is clear what McSheffrey wants from the youngster.

“He’s a strong lad," he said. "He’s young and still in his development stage so it’s nice that we can work with a good young striker.

“He has got the physical attributes that probably every manager in League One and League Two wants to have in their squad.

“Josh coming in is a really important one for us.

“He enjoys his role, he knows what he’s good at, he knows his strengths and he plays to that.

“He’ll be a great addition to the squad.”