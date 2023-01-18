News you can trust since 1754
Doncaster Rovers loan signings are 'ready to go' with League Two club says Danny Schofield

DONCASTER ROVERS head coach Danny Schofield has spoken of his delight at securing a new right-back option in James Brown - just days after Kyle Knoyle's exit to Stockport County.

By Leon Wobschall
4 minutes ago

The Blackburn Rovers' right-back, 24, has joined for the rest of the season on loan with the League Two club having also brought in Leicester City centre-half Ben Nelson in an identical arrangement.

Brown played 22 times in a loan spell in the first half of 2022-23 at Stockport, only to be recently recalled - in preparation for another move.

Schofield said: “With Knoyley leaving and us understanding that he was probably not going to be here next season, to recruit James so quickly as a replacement, is a real positive for us.

James Brown. Picture: Heather King/DRFC
"We’ve been watching and evaluating both players for a while now and to get that over the line by mid-January is very pleasing.

"They both trained as though they’ve been here a couple of weeks and they’re ready to go.”

Nelson, 18, featured in several of the Foxes' Europa League and Premier League matchday squads last season, while also playing a prominent role for Leicester's development squad in Premier League 2.

The teenager gained loan experience in the first half of the current campaign at Rochdale.

Ben Nelson. Picture: Heather King/DRFC

He added: “Everyone knows the difference in physicality between men’s and U23 football in terms of balls in the air. I had to get used to more aerial duels and I think that’s the main difference.

“I enjoyed the battle against more experienced players. You need more know-how and you’re coming up against players that know the little tricks, so you have to stay more alert.”

