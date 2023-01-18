Doncaster Rovers loan signings are 'ready to go' with League Two club says Danny Schofield

The Blackburn Rovers' right-back, 24, has joined for the rest of the season on loan with the League Two club having also brought in Leicester City centre-half Ben Nelson in an identical arrangement.
Brown played 22 times in a loan spell in the first half of 2022-23 at Stockport, only to be recently recalled - in preparation for another move.
Schofield said: “With Knoyley leaving and us understanding that he was probably not going to be here next season, to recruit James so quickly as a replacement, is a real positive for us.
"We’ve been watching and evaluating both players for a while now and to get that over the line by mid-January is very pleasing.
"They both trained as though they’ve been here a couple of weeks and they’re ready to go.”
Nelson, 18, featured in several of the Foxes' Europa League and Premier League matchday squads last season, while also playing a prominent role for Leicester's development squad in Premier League 2.
The teenager gained loan experience in the first half of the current campaign at Rochdale.
He added: “Everyone knows the difference in physicality between men’s and U23 football in terms of balls in the air. I had to get used to more aerial duels and I think that’s the main difference.
“I enjoyed the battle against more experienced players. You need more know-how and you’re coming up against players that know the little tricks, so you have to stay more alert.”