Doncaster Rovers loan signings are 'ready to go' with League Two club says Danny Schofield

DONCASTER ROVERS head coach Danny Schofield has spoken of his delight at securing a new right-back option in James Brown - just days after Kyle Knoyle's exit to Stockport County.

The Blackburn Rovers' right-back, 24, has joined for the rest of the season on loan with the League Two club having also brought in Leicester City centre-half Ben Nelson in an identical arrangement.

Brown played 22 times in a loan spell in the first half of 2022-23 at Stockport, only to be recently recalled - in preparation for another move.

Schofield said: “With Knoyley leaving and us understanding that he was probably not going to be here next season, to recruit James so quickly as a replacement, is a real positive for us.

James Brown. Picture: Heather King/DRFC

"We’ve been watching and evaluating both players for a while now and to get that over the line by mid-January is very pleasing.

"They both trained as though they’ve been here a couple of weeks and they’re ready to go.”

Nelson, 18, featured in several of the Foxes' Europa League and Premier League matchday squads last season, while also playing a prominent role for Leicester's development squad in Premier League 2.

The teenager gained loan experience in the first half of the current campaign at Rochdale.

Ben Nelson. Picture: Heather King/DRFC

He added: “Everyone knows the difference in physicality between men’s and U23 football in terms of balls in the air. I had to get used to more aerial duels and I think that’s the main difference.

