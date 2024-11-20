THE green jersey of Northern Ireland increasingly has the scent of the White Rose these days.

Huddersfield Town duo Brodie Spencer and Callum Marshall and Sheffield Wednesday siblings Shea and Pierce Charles are part of a young squad busy making a name for themselves under Michael O’Neill - the nation have been promoted to League B of the National League during the international break.

Several other squad members also have past links with Yorkshire clubs including an ex-Rovers loanee in Ethan Galbraith and senior figures such as Josh Magennis, George Saville and Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The next cab off the rank in terms of earning senior representation with Northern Ireland is likely to be Doncaster Rovers’ loanee Patrick Kelly.

Doncaster Rovers' midfielder Patrick Kelly (right), on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit West Ham, is closed down by Salford City rival Josh Austerfield - on loan from Huddersfield Town - in last Saturday's League Two game at the Eco-Power Stadium. Photo: Tony Johnson.

The Portstewart-born midfielder, 20, on a season-long loan from West Ham, was recently placed on standby for the games with Belarus and Luxembourg, suggesting that a maiden call-up for the first team is not far away.

The promotion of best friend Marshall - who already has a handful of caps at first-team level - provides Kelly with all the inspiration he requires in his own journey in that regard.

Kelly, who has represented Northern Ireland up to under-21 level, said: "I am very close and best mates with Callum.

"I lived with him for two years at West Ham and the year before that, growing up and stuff. With him getting into the international team, it gives incentive for me to follow suit. I was buzzing for him when he made his debut.

"I was on a camp last June with the first team. We didn’t have any games, but it was a great week.

"Michael has been in contact with me since and he has just said: ‘If you have a successful loan and keep doing what you are doing, you won’t be far away.’ That’s something that could hopefully come.”

Kelly’s journey to football prominence is refreshingly old-school.

He may have earned his chance at a big name in West Ham as a teenager, but plenty went on before that.

The midfielder cut his teeth on the field at local team Coleraine, while he was doing his A-levels.

Instead of the comparatively safe environment of academy football, Kelly was fighting for something with men at the sharp end of the NIFL Premiership, the highest level of the Northern Ireland Football League.

It toughened up Kelly, who made his debut before his 17th birthday - and he wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Kelly, who joined the Hammers in 2022 and was part of their under-18s FA Youth Cup winning side in 2022-23, continued: "With a lot of boys, the traditional way to go is to do your GCSE’s and go over after that year.

"But Covid was kind of around when I was finishing my GCSE’s. I was on trial with Stoke a couple of times when I was 13 or 14 and Liverpool, but nothing really came from them and then there was Covid and that.

"I didn’t really have anything when I finished GCSE’s.

"I went back to school and it worked very well for me and I got into the Coleraine team and the pressure of playing for that at such a young age was definitely good and I think I handled it quite well and loved every minute of it. It was a great experience for someone so young.

"It was a physical league, but it definitely helped me. My path has been a little bit different, but I’ve enjoyed it.

"A couple of years before I got into the first team, they (Coleraine) did really well and from expecting to finish fifth and sixth every season, they were finishing second. There was a lot of pressure on the team and they are a big club and the only club in that part of Northern Ireland with such a following."

Kelly quickly made his mark when he moved to East London, with his development recognised early last year when he signed a deal until the summer of 2026.

He is highly regarded by the West Ham hierarchy and has good people watching his back, including a Hammers icon in fellow midfielder Mark Noble, now a sporting director at the club.

Kelly continued: "He was very good and worked a lot with me when I moved over.

"He would join in a lot with training sessions in the first year I was there and give me little tips as he’d just retired.

"Listening to someone who had played in the Premier League for 20 years and watching TV every week, I was a bit star-struck when he was giving my advice. I took everything he said on board.

"Even just away in pre-season in places like Austria and America with us, he was filling the young lads with confidence and just wants the best for all of us.