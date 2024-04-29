The midfielder, a product of Tottenham’s academy, is currently on loan at Doncaster Rovers having joined the club in January. He has emerged as a key figure for the side, helping them make a surprise surge into the League Two play-offs.

His form does not appear to have gone unnoticed, with Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall interested in the 21-year-old, according to Football Insider. Both are said to be planning loan swoops when his time at Doncaster is up.

Craig has one senior Tottenham appearance to his name, having entered as a late substitute against Leeds United on the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season. This term, he has racked up 18 appearances for Doncaster.

Tottenham Hotspur's Matthew Craig is currently on loan at Doncaster Rovers. Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

He spoke about his future last month and did not rule out the possibility of a return to Doncaster next season. However, interest from higher up the pyramid could prompt a step up for Craig.

When asked whether he could see himself returning to Doncaster for another loan spell, he said: “Yeah - I've really liked it here. I think at the end of the season, we'll see what Spurs say as well. So far, I've really enjoyed my time here."

Craig’s move to Doncaster was his first away from Tottenham, who plucked him from Watford’s youth system. Discussing his time at the Eco-Power Stadium last month, Craig said: “I've loved it - I've loved every minute. Being able to come here, and being able to experience senior football, is something which I've really enjoyed. You see games within the league and you can't wait to get out and play.

"You have conversations with Spurs about where they think is best for you and when you should go out. I've been lucky enough that I've been allowed to come here and get some games.