Doncaster Rovers stayed busy by making two signings yesterday.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Damola Ajayi arrived first on a season-long loan but was soon joined by centre-half Sean Grehan, who made his move from Premier League Crystal Palace permanent after the clubs agreed a fee.

Ajayi, 19, has played one senior game for Spurs, making a scoring debut in their Europa League victory over Elfsborg back in January.

Just weeks prior to that breakthrough moment Ajayi, inset, penned a long-term deal with Spurs, until the summer of 2028.

Damola Ajayi of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match against IF Elfsborg at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Picture: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Ajayi, who came through the academy at Bromley, was an unused substitute in the Europa final at the end of last season as they sealed the trophy thanks to a win over Manchester United.

Grehan, 21, has signed a three-year contract with Grant McCann's side. He becomes the seventh arrival of the summer and will bolster the heart of defence, competing against the likes of Jay McGrath, Matty Pearson and Bobby Faulkner.

Grehan came through the youth system at Irish club Bohemians and made his debut in 2021 before a big move to Palace followed in August 2022.

He was loaned out twice by Palace, first to Carlisle at the back-end of the 2023-24 season and then back to Bohemians from February until June this year.

Rotherham United, meanwhile, have signed goalkeeper Ted Cann on a deal until 2027.

Cann joins following the expiration of his contract with Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

The two-year deal sees the potential for a further year in the club's favour.

"I'm delighted and really excited to have got the deal over the line.” said Cann,

“For it to have happened so quickly is great for me, to have a full pre-season.

"I got on the phone with Andy Warrington and had a great conversation with him.

"His views and my aspirations aligned before I spoke to the gaffer, and it looks good."

The 6’ 7’’ stopper will provide competition for Cameron Dawson in the bid to be the Millers’ No 1.