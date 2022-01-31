Although the 21-year-old is yet to play senior football, he comes with considerable pedigree and has versatility and leadership skills.
Primarily seen as a striker, he has signed a two-and-a-half year deal to become the League One club's eighth signing of a busy window for them.
The now 21-year-old joined Tottenham Hotspur from Leyton Orient's youth system but the closest he came to playing for them was representing the under-21s in the Football League Trophy. He represented England at youth level.
In the summer of 2019 he moved to Lyon, playing for their B team in the French fourth tier and captaining them last season.
With his contract up in the summer, Doncaster have been able to sign him now as they look to escape relegation into League Two.