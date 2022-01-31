Although the 21-year-old is yet to play senior football, he comes with considerable pedigree and has versatility and leadership skills.

Primarily seen as a striker, he has signed a two-and-a-half year deal to become the League One club's eighth signing of a busy window for them.

The now 21-year-old joined Tottenham Hotspur from Leyton Orient's youth system but the closest he came to playing for them was representing the under-21s in the Football League Trophy. He represented England at youth level.

In the summer of 2019 he moved to Lyon, playing for their B team in the French fourth tier and captaining them last season.