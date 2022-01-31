Clubs have until 11pm to get any more deals over the line with Yorkshire's Championship, League One and League Two sides all looking to bolster their options moving forward.
In the Premier League, it could be a quiet day at Leeds United unless any late departures force the Elland Road outfit into a deadline day move.
Stay right here for the latest from all of Yorkshire's Premier League and EFL clubs this deadline day.
Deadline Day in Yorkshire
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 11:20
- Yorkshire’s Championship clubs all looking to complete late deals
- It also promises to be a busy day across League One and League Two
- In the Premier League, it is currently set to be a quiet day at Leeds United but that could change if there are any outgoings
- The window will close at 11pm for English clubs
‘Jamal’s arrival takes the pressure off our younger goalkeepers too.'
More on Blackman’s move to Huddersfield...
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have completed the signing of keeper Jamal Blackman on a short-term deal until end of May.
DONE DEAL
Huddersfield Town have signed goalkeeper
Jamal Blackman on a deal for the remainder of the season.
Portsmouth eye Jamie Lindsay
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has said it will take a “significant bid” for Jamie Lindsay to move to League One rivals Portsmouth today.
Hull aim to complete Longman deal
Hull City are set to secure the permanent signing of loan forward Ryan Longman from Premier League outfit Brighton, according to the Hull Daily Mail.
The 21-year-old has impressed in recent months at City and has found the net four times since the end of November.
Hull are now poised to sign Longman on a full-time basis. Nottingham Forest, Preston North End and Huddersfield Town have also been linked with the player.
Defender undergoing Sheffield United
Brentford defender Charlie Goode has reportedly arrived at Bramall Lane to undergo a medical ahead of his loan move to Sheffield United.
Barnsley set to get Bassi deal over the line
Huddersfield linked with Chelsea midfielder
According to reports in London, Huddersfield Town that have agreed a loan deal with Chelsea for attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin, with the player set to join the Terriers for the remainder of the season.
What has happened so far?
Keep track of every deal that has gone through across Yorkshire right here.
The January transfer window is open, and here are the confirmed deals completed by Yorkshire's league clubs so far.
Leeds United to firmly reject West Ham interest
West Ham United are reported to be lining up a double raid for Leeds United’s international stars Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.
The latest gossip...
Barnsley are targeting a move for Manchester City’s Luke Bolton before tonight’s deadline. The 22-year-old has spent the last three seasons on loan with Wycombe Wanderers, Luton Town and Dundee United. (Football Insider)
Huddersfield Town are reportedly poised to seal a loan move for Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin, joining Levi Colwill at the John Smith’s Stadium. Southampton have also been linked with the midfielder. (Football London)
Southampton have reportedly joined the race to sign Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence. Arsenal and Tottenham are also interested in Spence - who is on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Daily Mirror)
Hull City are considering a deadline day move for Brentford striker Marcus Forss. The Finland international has made seven league appearances this season but is yet to score. (Football Insider)