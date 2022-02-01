January transfers: Nathan Delfouneso is Bradford City's seventh window signing

Bradford City loan signing Nathan Delfouneso, pictured in action against the club for Bolton last season. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images.

Delfouneso signed shortly before the 11pm cut-out point for documentation to be submitted to take City's total of signings in the winter window to seven.

The addition of the ex-England under-21 international, who started his career at Aston Villa, followed the signing of defender Luke Hendrie.

The 30-year-old, whose former clubs also include Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Swindon Town, said: “I am excited at the prospect of joining a club like Bradford City and am looking forward to getting going.

“I have spoken with the manager and he has clearly outlined the aim of promotion. He believes in me and has shown faith to bring me here, so it is up to me to repay that.

“I scored at Valley Parade last year for Bolton so am looking forward to playing there in a Bradford City shirt, and just cannot wait to get out on the field and help the club achieve its goals for the season.”

Bantams boss Derek Adams added: “We have pursued Nathan from the beginning of the January transfer window, and are now delighted to finally have the deal done.

“He has vast experience in the English game, and can play in a variety of different attacking positions.