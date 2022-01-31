MOVING ON: Lewis Wing

The 26-year-old,who spent last season on loan at Rotherham United, had not started a game for the Owls since January 2 and manager Darren Moore was unable to persuade him to stay.

Instead he has joined their League One promotion rivals Wycombe.

“He’s desperate to play,” Moore said at the weekend. “With the volume of games this month there’s a big opportunity for him to come in because of the level of games.

“That’s where he’s at. Lewis has been committed to Wednesday since he’s come here. His work-rate is tireless. He wants to get it.

“I’ve told him that with all these games, he has to keep where he is, to be consistent with it.

“You know what football is like, one minute you’re not in it and the next minute it changes and you’re in. He has to be ready for that.”

Wing had six months left on his contract at the Riverside, but rather than exercise their option to extend it by 12 months, Boro have allowed him to leave early.