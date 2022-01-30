There could still be activity at all five of Yorkshire's League One and League Two clubs as they aim to strengthen their options for the remainder of the season.

Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers are actively looking at bringing in new players while Bradford City have not ruled out any new arrivals after a busy window.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has said his side's business is "probably" concluded while Sheffield Wednesday could look to sign one more player depending on their injury situation.

PAUL WARNE: Could potentially add a forward to his squad before the window closes. Picture: Getty Images.

Below, we have taken a look at what could happen at all five of Yorkshire's third and fourth-tier clubs before February 1.

Rotherham United

Paul Warne's side let Kieran Sadlier and Curtis Tilt go last week while bringing in centre-forward Georgie Kelly.

Freddie Ladapo is still at the club having put in a transfer request earlier this month and could still depart if a lucrative bid was to come in for the player.

DEREK ADAMS: Has not ruled out more signings at Bradford City. Picture: Getty Images.

Reports have also claimed that the Millers are close to securing the signing of a loan player. Warne has spoken to the unmanned forward with a deal currently being worked on.

Sheffield Wednesday

Manager Darren Moore has not ruled out further signings at Hillsborough with the Owls already completing loan moves for Tyreece John-Jules, Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean.

The arrivals of Dean and Storey, from Birmingham City and Preston North End respectively, will strengthen Wednesday's backline while John-Jules, who joined from Arsenal, gives Moore another attacking option.

GARY MCSHEFFREY: Hopes to add an attacker to his squad. Picture: Getty Images.

Any more additions will depend on the Owls' injury situation, with Moore stating on Saturday: "It might be in midfield if we need an extra one. We will wait and see.

"With the way it has been with injuries, we have had our fair share of unforeseen injuries, you might have to add something just in case anything should happen. We will have a look before the window closes."

Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster have made seven signings this month, and will be looking to add an attacker before 11pm on Monday.

“There will probably be one more on Monday,” said manager Gary McSheffrey

“It’ll be a permanent to replace Omar Bogle. It’s another option up there and someone that can put the ball in the net and we can expect big things from in the future.”

Bradford City

Bradford have been one of the busiest clubs in the January transfer window.

They have signed five players this month, with two new squad members – goalkeeper Alex Bass and striker Tom Elliott – arriving at the club this week.

Adams revealed that City might not be done there and says the club are still looking at potential deals before the window shuts at 11pm on Monday.

“There is the possibility, we don’t have to be finished at this moment in time,” said the Bantams chief.

“We are still looking and we have ideas of where we want to go.”

Harrogate Town

Manager Simon Weaver has said his club are "probably finished" their January business with the Sulphurites adding four players to their squad this month.

Brahima Diarra, Josh Austerfield and Lewis Richards have all joined on loan alongside Leon Legge, who has penned a permanent deal.

Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond is set to resume his season-long loan having briefly been called back to Wearside in the midst of an injury crisis at his parent club.

"That's probably us finished," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"We try to run a steady ship here, we don't want too many ins and out during the window and obviously we have already brought the four lads in.

"Brahima and Josh have given us two very good, but very different options in midfield, while Lewis and Leggey have added real competition for places at the back. So, I'm pretty happy with the numbers and the balance of the squad."