January transfer window: Hull City sign loanee Ryan Longman for £700,000 after agreeing deal with Brighton

Hull City striker Ryan Longman, who has joined on a permanent deal. Picture: Simon Hulme.

The forward has impressed in the last few months at City and has scored four goals for the club.

His arrival follows on from the signing of Iranian international striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh on loan from Turkisk giants Fenerbache. The move could be made permanent in the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City are also expected to follow up deals for Longman and Sayyadmanesh with the addition of Brentford frontman Marcus Forss. The East Yorkshire club could also make a beat-the-

deadline move for Swansea City's Liam Walsh, but fellow deadline-day targets Harrison Ashby, Ryan Babel and Steven Sessegnon will not be joining the club.

On joining the club on a full-time basis, Longman said: “I’m ecstatic – really glad I’ve got it over the line.

"A big thank you to my agency and Brighton for the last 10-11 years and I’m looking forward to the next step in my career.

"The past six, seven months here have been brilliant. I’m building more confidence game by game and results are going our way as well.

“Hopefully, I can keep putting some goals and assists away and help the team out whatever way I can.

"I’m very happy with the goals I’ve scored recently and I’m just glad we’re getting the points on the board.

"I want to help us climb up the table, try and push on and get the Tigers where they should be.