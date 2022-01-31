January transfer window: Huddersfield Town re-sign Carel Eiting to further boost midfield options

Carel Eiting, pictured in action for Huddersfield Town last season. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

The former Holland youth international and Ajax player impressed on loan at the John Smith's Stadium last term before a knee injury interrupted his campaign.

After treatment, the schemer returned to feature in four matches towards the end of the season and made 23 league appearances in total, scoring three goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eiting signed for Genk in the summer and has made 19 appearances for the club.

But a change of manager has seen him fall down the pecking order and his deal has now been mutually terminated to allow him to return to Town, who have monitored his progress since he returned to the continent.

The 23-year-old is the second new arrival in the midfield with Town having earlier agreed a loan deal to sign highly-rated Chelsea player Tino Anjorin.

Town’s Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby commented: "Carel’s availability only became apparent towards the very end of this window, so we’re absolutely delighted to get this over the line and to welcome him back to the club tonight.

"Our fans saw enough of Carel in Town colours to know exactly what he brings on the pitch, and he will be a perfect fit into the fantastic team spirit that we have among the squad this season. He ticks every box.

"We’re well positioned after the first 29 games, and Carel’s arrival caps off what has been a great window for us as we look to add to the squad for the rest of the season."

Head Coach Carlos Corberán added: "Carel’s return is very positive news for the club. We always say ‘once a Terrier, always a Terrier’, and he has shown this feeling in his desire to return and show what he can do on the pitch.

“We saw the skills that he can bring to the team as a number eight or a number six when he was with us last year. He increases our possibilities in the middle of the pitch.