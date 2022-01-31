January transfer window: Uche Ikpeazu leaves Middlesbrough for Cardiff City on loan

Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu has joined Cardiff City on loan until the end of the season.

By Stuart Rayner
Monday, 31st January 2022, 10:10 pm
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 10:16 pm
DEPARTURE: Uche Ikpeazu has joined Cardiff City on loan

Manager Chris Wilder told the forward earlier in the window his opportunities at the Riverside would be limited following the arrival of Aaron Connolly and Florian Balogun.

The 26-year-old only joined Middlesbrough in the last transfer window. His two Championship goals for the club both came in August, although he did also score on his final appearance, at Mansfield Town in the FA Cup. In all he made nine starts and 13 substitute appearances.

Boro had initially wanted to do a permanent move, but backed down late on deadline day to allow a loan.

