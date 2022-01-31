January transfer window: Bradford City club captain Niall Canavan in surprise Barrow move

The experienced centre-half has joined the Bluebirds on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

A former ballboy at Valley Parade and a academy player, Canavan, 30, joined City from Plymouth Argyle last January. He previously worked with City chief Derek Adams during his time at Home Park.

Canavan, 30, had made 20 appearances for City this term and 33 in total since heading to the club on an 18-month deal.

Bradford City club captain Niall Canavan, who has joined Barrow.

But City - who have brought in five players so far in the January transfer window - and may not be finished yet - have allowed the Leeds-born player to move to Cumbria.