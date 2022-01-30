There could still be activity at all five of Yorkshire's Championship clubs before the window shuts tomorrow night.

Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough are all looking at options to bolster their squads amisdt their respective play-off bids while new arrivals could help Hull City continue their recent good form.

Barnsley are hoping to sign a number of midfielders before the deadline as they look to pull off a miraculous escape from relegation.

Below, we have taken a look at what could happen at all five of Yorkshire's second-tier clubs before February 1.

Sheffield United

Another centre-back is a priority for the Blades. Goalkeeper Adam Davies has been the club's only arrival this month with manager Paul Heckingbottom now looking to use the final days of the January window to bolster his defensive options.

Liverpool duo Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips have been linked with a move to Bramall Lane, with the pair well down the pecking order in the centre back department at Anfield.

TARGET: Hull City are aiming to secure a deal for Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, right. Picture: Getty Images.

A loan deal is most likely for the Blades, with Heckingbottom admitting: “If you’re a football fan, you want your club to be spending money, but it’s different when it’s your money, isn’t it?

“We have to respect that. Our job is to work within the limitations of the budget. You push for it and you ask the question, but ultimately the finances are what they are.”

Hull City

The East Yorkshire outfit look set for a busy few days after Acun Ilicali - in his first press conference as chairman - said he was targeting four transfers in the final days of this month.

LOAN: Barnsley are working to bring Amine Bassi to Oakwell on a temporary transfer. Picture: Getty Images.

He hopes to bring in forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh who he compared to a young Mohamed Salah, and was adamant the club will not be selling highly-rated Keane Lewis-Potter at any price.

Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford have reportedly shown interest in the player, with reports claiming last week that the Bees had a bid in the region of £10m rejected.

Barnsley

The Tykes are hoping to make a first breakthrough of a tough January transfer window by bringing in Metz midfielder Amine Bassi on loan.

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM: Is hoping to bring a centre-back in at Sheffield United. Picture: Getty Images.

The attacking midfielder had 41 goal contributions for Nancy in Ligue 2 - 24 goals and 17 assists - in 106 games before moving to Metz last summer. He has managed just five appearances in the French top flight this campaign.

The Reds are also reportedly working on bringing in two central midfielders before Monday night's deadline.

Huddersfield Town

Head coach Carlos Corberan has not closed the door on Huddersfield making any signings before the window closes.

The Terriers have yet to bring any players in this month and Corberan revealed the club are looking at some options that could fill some of the gaps in the squad.

“I always say that until the market is closed there are opportunities to improve our squad," he said.

“We understand that we have a couple of needs in the team and some gaps where we can improve the squad, and I think as a club we always have the responsibility to be looking for options. Let’s see if we can find the players to cover these options or if we just face the season with the players we have right now.”

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have been one of the busiest Championship clubs in January with the club strongly backing Chris Wilder during his first transfer window.

There could be a few outgoings with Marcus Browne, James Lea Siliki and Uche Ikpeazu not part of Wilder's plans at the Riverside Stadium.

Wilder has not ruled out more incomings despite Aaron Connolly, Caolan Boyd-Munce, Folarin Balogun and Riley McGree joining the club since the turn of the year.

He said: “There are a couple of positions that I do think we’re light on and if we do manage to do some more business it will make us better in the second half of the season.

“But we have to do the right business. We can’t just bring players in for the sake of it. Everybody says it’s a difficult window and I do get that, especially now with the situation with Covid and people not really wanting to let people out and keeping people in the building.